Kamala Harris Set for First Post-Office Interview on MSNBC

NEW YORK, NY — Former Vice President Kamala Harris will sit down with Rachel Maddow for her first news interview since leaving office in January. The exclusive segment will air on MSNBC at 9 p.m. ET tonight, Sept. 22, as she promotes her new book, 107 Days, set to be released on Sept. 23.

In 107 Days, Harris chronicles her brief and intense presidential campaign, which lasted just 107 days. She stepped into the race after President Joe Biden‘s unexpected withdrawal and faced intense scrutiny as she ran against Donald Trump.

“With candor and reflection, I’ve written a behind-the-scenes account of that journey,” Harris said in a video announcement about her memoir. “I believe there’s value in sharing what I saw, what I learned, and what I know it will take to move forward.”

During the interview, Maddow is expected to address various topics from the book, including Harris’s perspective on Biden’s decision to drop out of the race and her views on the implications of Trump’s presidency.

Harris will also touch on her future plans and recent political developments. She stated, “I will never stop fighting to make our country reflect the very best of its ideals, always on behalf of the people.”

The interview can be streamed through several cable alternatives, including DirecTV, Fubo, and Sling, each offering various subscription options with free trials for new users.

This interview marks a significant return to the public eye for Harris as part of her book promotion and serves as a platform for addressing recent political events, including the political aftermath of the 2024 election.