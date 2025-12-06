Kamehameha and Campbell Face Off for State Football Title

HONOLULU, Hawaii – The Kamehameha Warriors and the Campbell Sabers are set to clash in the state’s Open Division football championship this weekend. Both teams have demonstrated their skills by reaching the finals through hard-fought battles.

Kamehameha earned its spot after a decisive 31-10 victory over Kapolei, showcasing quarterback Mana Forges, who has a stunning 78% completion rate over his last three games, throwing for 497 yards and five touchdowns without any interceptions.

Meanwhile, Campbell’s road to the finals included a narrow 15-12 semifinal win against last season’s runner-up, Kahuku. The Sabers’ coach, Darren Johnson, utilized a creative offensive strategy that featured Tainoa Lave, who scored the winning touchdown in the final seconds, highlighting the team’s ability to adapt and respond under pressure.

“You try to keep football simple. We’re playing a good team, so there’s a lot going into it,” Johnson said, noting the focus on minimizing mistakes and capitalizing on opportunities.

The matchup is expected to showcase powerful offensive lines, with Campbell’s left tackle, Chanz Chargualaf, emphasizing the need to replicate their strong running game against Kamehameha’s tough defense. “Kamehameha has a really determined defense. Their front seven is really good, one of the best in the state,” Chargualaf stated.

Kamehameha’s defensive strategy will be critical, especially with the physicality and morale that Campbell has shown this season despite not having a standout star player. Chargualaf remarked on the team’s growth: “This year, it’s more about the team working together. Everyone doing their part.”

As the championship approaches, the community’s support for the Sabers is strong, with Chargualaf mentioning the local enthusiasm that keeps the team motivated. “Our goal is to win. We’re not even thinking about losing,” he said.

The championship game promises to be a thrilling encounter as both teams seek glory in Hawaii’s top football division.