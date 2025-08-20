Kamilla Rakhimova Faces Diana Shnaider in Round of 16 Showdown

MONTERREY, Mexico — On Wednesday, Kamilla Rakhimova, ranked No. 68 in the world, will face off against Diana Shnaider, the No. 22 ranked player, in the Round of 16 at the Abierto GNP Seguros.

The match is expected to be competitive, with Shnaider holding -210 odds to win against Rakhimova, who has +160 odds. This means that Shnaider has an implied probability of 67.7% to win, according to the latest betting odds updated at 2:35 PM ET on Wednesday.

