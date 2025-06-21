Kamille’s Future Uncertain After AEW Exit and Partnership Fallout

Los Angeles, CA — Kamille, the former NWA World Women’s Champion, has not been seen on AEW television since November 2023. This absence follows her brief partnership with Mercedes Mone after signing with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) in early 2024.

The alliance between Kamille and Mone ended unexpectedly when Mone released Kamille from her contract. This decision has left fans wondering about Kamille’s next steps in the wrestling world.

Kamille, known for her impressive size and strength, is viewed as a formidable competitor, capable of dominating both male and female opponents. Wrestling analysts suggest that if she were to join Chris Jericho‘s new faction, it could distinguish the group significantly from Jericho’s previous alliances.

Meanwhile, Chris Jericho is experiencing changes within his own team. Bryan Keith, known as “The Bad Apple,” shocked fans by merging his talent with Jericho and Big Bill in the wrestling unit called The Learning Tree. Jericho’s mentorship has been pivotal for Keith, who credits Jericho with helping him evolve as a performer.

Keith’s journey illustrates an essential need for guidance, especially as Jericho prepares to forge a new faction. The pairing of Keith with Jericho may lead to further development of both wrestlers in the ring.

Additionally, the fallout from The Acclaimed‘s split has impacted both Max Caster and Anthony Bowens. Caster’s dwindling presence on AEW programming suggests he requires a mentor to reclaim his former success. Wrestling experts speculate that Jericho could play a key role in rekindling Caster’s career.

At AEW Full Gear 2024, Daniel Garcia triumphed over Jack Perry to claim the TNT Championship. Since that event, Perry has been missing from AEW broadcasts, leading to speculation regarding his future. Fans believe a collaboration with Jericho could provide the guidance Perry needs to re-establish himself as a significant contender.

Lastly, tension has arisen between Big Bill and Jericho. Following Bill’s role in helping Jericho win multiple titles, a recent loss caused rifts in their relationship. Bill’s potential departure from Jericho might allow him to join a newly formed faction, while still highlighting the mentor-mentee dynamic both wrestlers share.

As AEW continues to develop its storyline, the evolving situations involving Kamille, Keith, Caster, Perry, and Big Bill highlight the unpredictability of professional wrestling.