Kandahar: Gerard Butler’s Race Against Time in Afghanistan

LOS ANGELES, CA — In the action-packed film Kandahar, CIA agent Tom Harris, played by Gerard Butler, faces a deadly situation when his cover is blown in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. The film, directed by Ric Roman Waugh, follows Harris as he navigates hostile territory with the aid of his mild-mannered translator, Mohammad “Mo” Doud, portrayed by Navid Negahban.

The movie begins with Harris executing a high-stakes mission to destroy an Iranian research facility and thwart nuclear weapon development. After successfully completing this task, Harris is offered a second assignment, also involving significant danger. With his daughter’s graduation on the horizon, he must weigh the potential payout against the risks of missing this important event.

Harris’ handler, played by Travis Fimmel, recruits Mo to help on this perilous mission. Mo’s personal stake in the operation is the hope of finding remnants of his family after a tragic loss to Taliban violence. As they traverse the perilous landscape, the duo must evade not only the Taliban but also Pakistani spies and local warlords.

During their mission, their cover is compromised, forcing them to rely on each other for survival. With time running out, the pair encounters a relentless series of challenges that tests their resilience and ability to bond despite cultural differences.

Kandahar is not based on a novel but draws inspiration from screenwriter Mitchell LaFortune’s experiences as a military intelligence officer in the Afghan region. Following its release on May 26, 2023, the film grossed approximately $9.4 million worldwide and received mixed reviews. However, recent audience reactions reflect a growing appreciation of the story’s emotional depth intertwined with its action sequences.

As of August 11, 2025, em>Kandahar ranks second in Netflix’s Top 10 movies in the United States, succeeding only to KPop Demon Hunters. While the film initially faced critique, a wider audience has begun to recognize the performances and impactful storytelling.