Kane Brown Discusses Racism in Country Music on Podcast

– In a recent appearance on Jake Paul‘s podcast, Kane Brown opened up about his experiences with racism while navigating the country music industry. The 29-year-old singer, known for hits like “Heaven,” stated that he faced blatant racism early in his career.

When asked directly about racism in the country music realm, Brown responded, “Oh, yeah.” He recounted a troubling incident where a writer refused to collaborate with him simply because of his race. “I confronted them and everything, and they apologized to me at the bar,” he noted.

Brown shared that this was not an isolated event. He revealed there was another prominent writer with nearly 30 number-one hits who made similar remarks. However, after witnessing Brown’s rise in popularity, the same writer sought to work with him, only to receive a firm “no” from Brown.

Reflecting on those moments, he said, “That was my Facebook days when I was just coming in social media; nobody believed it.” These encounters occurred years ago, when Brown was still building his presence in Nashville.

Despite these challenges, Brown’s career has flourished. Every album he has released since 2016 has reached the Top 5 on US charts. His success story illustrates that talent can triumph, even when the industry isn’t fully supportive.

Today, Kane Brown stands as one of the most recognized names in country music, with a total of nine number-one hits and numerous awards. As he continues to break down barriers, he remains a testament to perseverance in the face of adversity.