Entertainment
Kane Brown Scores 13th No. 1 Hit With ‘Backseat Driver’
Nashville, TN – Kane Brown has achieved his 13th career No. 1 on country radio with his latest single, “Backseat Driver.” The song, co-written by Jacob Davis and Jordan Walker, reflects on Brown’s experiences of parenthood and highlights the small, meaningful moments of being a father.
This milestone marks Brown’s eighth consecutive No. 1 hit. His recent chart-toppers include “Miles On It (feat. Marshmellow),” “I Can Feel It,” “Bury Me In Georgia,” “Thank God (feat. Katelyn Brown),” “Like I Love Country Music,” and “One Mississippi.” Additionally, he was featured on Chris Young‘s “Famous Friends.”
In addition to celebrating this success, Brown has recently released another single titled “2 Pair.” He has plans to continue performing throughout the fall and is also set to make his acting debut this year.
Brown’s achievements reflect his growing influence in the country music scene, appealing to both fans and critics alike.
