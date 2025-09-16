Entertainment
Kane Brown Steps Back from Social Media Amid Controversy
Orem, Utah – Country music star Kane Brown announced he will take a break from social media following fierce backlash over a tribute to the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Brown shared the tribute on September 10, the day Kirk was fatally shot during an event at Utah Valley University.
In the wake of the tribute, Brown faced a stream of aggressive comments from both sides of the political spectrum. Many critics reacted angrily to his homage, with some accusing him of supporting a controversial figure. A particularly hurtful comment implied that Brown, as a Black man, offended his ancestors by paying tribute to Kirk.
Brown addressed the criticism directly, stating, “I’ve been called a n—-r my whole life. I don’t want those people dead.” He expressed frustration over the situation and declared, “Now I’m just getting mad. I don’t talk about this s–t. I don’t do politics. That’s not for me. I just want y’all to love each other, bro.” In light of the backlash, Brown indicated he would step away from social media, saying, “My last post for a while, be safe guys and love one another.”
Brown’s wife, Katelyn, also took to social media to support him, sharing a Bible verse from Romans 12:12, which encourages patience and faith during tough times.
Charlie Kirk was known as a prominent conservative commentator and the founder of Turning Point USA. His death prompted national mourning, with public figures, including former President Donald Trump, paying tribute.
As the public awaits further updates regarding Kirk’s case, Brown’s response to the backlash reflects the challenges artists face in navigating political discussions within their platforms.
