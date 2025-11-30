Kane Wommack Emerges as Top Candidate for Razorbacks Coach

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Following the firing of head coach Sam Pittman on Sept. 28, the Arkansas Razorbacks are actively searching for his replacement. Multiple names have surfaced, but Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack has gained significant traction as a leading candidate.

Joe Tessitore of ABC recently sparked excitement among fans by discussing the coaching search during a broadcast. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, four candidates are currently under consideration: Wommack, Alex Golesh (South Florida), Ryan Silverfield (Memphis), and Eric Morris (North Texas).

Wommack, 38, has a solid coaching background, having previously led South Alabama to its first bowl victory and a remarkable 10-win season. His tenure at Alabama has seen a resurgence in defensive performance, with back-to-back seasons ranking in the top 15 for scoring and pass defense.

“The latest on the Arkansas search is that it appears to be coming to a culmination in the near future,” Thamel stated. He emphasized that a resolution could be expected soon.

Wommack’s inclusion in the list of candidates doesn’t come as a surprise, given his deep connections to Arkansas. He previously played for the Razorbacks and has family ties to the program, with his father serving as the strength and conditioning coach and defensive coordinator at various times.

“Kane has shown a strong capacity to recruit and build relationships with players, something Arkansas desperately needs right now,” a source familiar with the situation said.

Wommack is known for his defensive philosophy called “Swarm,” which emphasizes speed, detail, and accountability. His coaching style has resonated with players, creating a culture of trust and communication.

With Arkansas struggling to maintain momentum in football since a decline began in 2011, fans are hopeful that Wommack could revive the program. His unique blend of youth, experience, and a defined coaching identity may be exactly what the Razorbacks need.

Wommack could become the youngest head coach in Arkansas history since Frank Broyles, who took the job at age 33 in 1958. As Arkansas looks for a leader to guide them back to competitive prominence in the SEC, eyes are now firmly on Kane Wommack.