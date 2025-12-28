News
Kankakee Man Shot During Attempted Apartment Break-In
KANKAKEE, IL — A man was shot with his own shotgun during an attempted break-in at an apartment on December 21, according to Kankakee Police.
Police responded to a call of shots fired around 6 p.m. in the 1200 block of East Oak Street. Upon arrival, they found a gunshot victim identified as 35-year-old Travis L. Hayes from Kankakee lying near the apartment.
Hayes was taken to Riverside Medical Center but later died from his injuries. The resident of the apartment, a 47-year-old man, remained on the scene and cooperated with police during the investigation.
According to police, Hayes and an accomplice attempted to force their way into the apartment. A struggle ensued between Hayes and the resident, during which the resident discharged the shotgun, hitting Hayes.
The firearm involved was secured by police as evidence and will undergo tracing through the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The incident remains under active investigation.
Kankakee Police Chief Chris Kidwell expressed condolences, stating, ‘This was a very tragic incident. Our thoughts remain with all those affected, and we are committed to conducting a thorough and transparent investigation.’
Anyone with further information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Kankakee Police Department at 815-933-0426.
