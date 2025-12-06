Kansas Art Teacher Charged with Sexually Assaulting Student

WICHITA, Kansas — A former art teacher in Wichita is accused of engaging in sexual relations with a 17-year-old student. Nicole Hernandez, 30, also known as Nikki Baird, allegedly had multiple encounters in the backseat of her Jeep, according to court documents.

The allegations came to light following an investigation initiated by a Wichita police detective after an Instagram post raised concerns about Baird’s relationship with a former student. This student explained that he met Baird in middle school before both moved to Wichita North High School.

The affidavit states that Baird befriended the student and began isolating him from others. Their relationship reportedly turned sexual in early 2024. The physical contact began with Baird touching the boy’s back and shoulders, which escalated over time.

“He described how she isolated him and eventually asked for hugs,” the affidavit noted. By the time of his senior year, Baird was meeting the student outside of school grounds, even obtaining his mother’s consent for a trip to an arts center.

Further, Baird allegedly expressed her personal struggles, telling the student about her difficult marriage, and she began sending him love letters. One letter reportedly read, “I hope and pray one day I get the chance to be with you and I know that I love you.”

On graduation night, the affidavit claims Baird invited the student to engage in sexual activities in her vehicle. The student expressed feeling pressured, but Baird allegedly assured him they wouldn’t get in trouble due to his recent graduation.

Following their encounters, Baird reportedly texted the student nude photographs, which he saved as evidence. Eventually, the student recognized that the relationship was inappropriate and ceased communication with Baird.

Baird was arrested on May 22 and later released on a $50,000 bond. She appeared in court in June and is now facing four felony counts of unlawful sexual relations with a student, with her arraignment set for December 19.