Kansas City Car Accident Victim Wins $665,000 Jury Award

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City area man won a significant jury award after a car accident in May 2021. The jury granted $665,000 to the victim after an insurance company offered just $5,000 for his injury claim.

The accident occurred when the man and his daughter were waiting in line at a parking lot for a to-go order. As he exited his vehicle, another driver rear-ended his car, resulting in severe injuries. The door pillar struck him in the head and neck, and he was rushed to the emergency room.

After the accident, the victim faced ongoing medical issues. Two months later, specialists at the KU Spine Center diagnosed him with significant narrowing in his cervical spine. Although a neurologist recommended physical therapy first, he later underwent a four-level cervical spine fusion in December 2022 — over 18 months after the accident.

“This case is a clear example of why we do what we do,” said a co-founder of Foster Wallace, the law firm that represented the victim. “Insurance companies often try to minimize the value of claims, but we knew our client deserved far more. We took the case to trial when they forced our hand, and the jury agreed.”

The verdict showcases the firm’s commitment to holding insurance companies accountable. The client’s case highlights the challenges faced by accident victims, particularly when confronting lowball settlement offers.

Foster Wallace has become known as a trusted trial law firm in Kansas City, representing individuals in personal injury cases, including car accidents, truck accidents, and more. Their advocacy aims to secure just compensation for victims and to ensure their stories are heard.

If you or someone you know has been injured, Foster Wallace encourages seeking legal guidance. Interested individuals can contact them or call (816) 249-2101 for a free consultation.