Kansas City Chiefs Cut Carson Steele Amid Roster Decisions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs made their final roster cuts on Aug. 26, 2025, leading to the unexpected release of running back Carson Steele. The team is reshaping its lineup ahead of the regular season as competition heats up for roster spots.

Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach had some difficult decisions to make after a crowded offseason that saw the return of veteran running backs Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco, along with the signing of Elijah Mitchell from the San Francisco 49ers. Additionally, the Chiefs drafted Brashard Smith from SMU in the seventh round, further intensifying the battle for positions in the backfield.

Steele, who stands 6 feet tall and weighs 228 pounds, joined the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent last season after a solid college career. His journey began at Ball State and concluded at UCLA, where he earned attention for his powerful running style and notable appearance, complete with flowing blonde hair.

Last season, Steele had 56 carries for 183 yards, averaging 3.3 yards per carry, along with seven receptions for 26 yards. However, he struggled to find the end zone during the regular season, and with the Chiefs’ revamped backfield, his spot became uncertain.

As the Chiefs prepare for their season opener, they look to enhance their roster depth to support a championship run. The decision to cut Steele resonates with fans who embraced his underdog story, but it illustrates the tough realities of NFL roster management.

With a crowded backfield, Steele now faces the challenge of finding a new team as he looks to continue his career in the league. The Chiefs aim to build a strong squad that can compete at the highest level after falling short in the Super Bowl last season.