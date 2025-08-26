Kansas City Chiefs Face Tough Roster Decisions Ahead of Regular Season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are facing significant decisions as they prepare to trim their roster from 90 to 53 players before the regular season starts.

On August 23, the Chiefs shocked fans by letting safety Juan Thornhill go, a decision that came on the day final roster cuts were due. Thornhill, who had been a key player during training camp, fell victim to injuries and a crowded safety lineup that includes Bryan Cook and Jaden Hicks.

General Manager Brett Veach might be clearing space for a potential new addition, as the team currently holds an unfavorable position in the waiver wire and could look to trade for a more reliable safety.

Alternatively, the chiefs could be high on younger talent, with Christian Roland-Wallace and Kevin Knowles impressing during the preseason. Also, rookie free agents Major Williams and Glendon Miller are still in contention but have not made significant impacts.

The Chiefs’ roster shakeup comes after a challenging offseason filled with stories of potential suspensions and trade speculations. The team, having lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, is eager to rebound and reclaim the championship title.

Coach Andy Reid has expressed confidence in his players as they showcase their skills during the preseason games, especially between quarterback Patrick Mahomes and rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice.

As the Chiefs refine their roster, they confront hard choices, especially among running backs. Veteran Kareem Hunt is at risk of being cut as younger players like Mitchell emerge. A strong pre-season performance by Mitchell has put Hunt’s role in jeopardy, especially at 30 years of age.

Additionally, fullback Carson Steele may find himself on the chopping block due to Reid’s shift toward a more streamlined offense, focusing less on traditional fullback roles.

Outside linebacker Cam Jones also faces uncertainty as the team prepares to cut down to a manageable number. With the Chiefs implementing a Base 4-3 defense, Jones, now sixth on the depth chart, might be left out of the final squad.

As the deadline approaches, all eyes are on the Chiefs to see how these decisions will impact their season. The roster cuts will be finalized by Tuesday afternoon.