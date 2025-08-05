Sports
Kansas City Chiefs Release Unofficial Preseason Depth Chart
Kansas City, MO — The Kansas City Chiefs have released their first unofficial depth chart ahead of the preseason, which begins Saturday, August 9. The Chiefs will face another team at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
This depth chart is unofficial and will likely change throughout the preseason. The starting positions listed include wide receivers Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, and Hollywood Brown, with JuJu Smith-Schuster and Skyy Moore also expected to play significant roles.
Last year, Kingsley Suamataia was listed as the starting left tackle, and he retains that position this preseason. While Jaylon Moore has been rotated in at left tackle during training camp, Suamataia is considered the primary option. The depth at wide receiver appears strong, with the chart indicating seven potential roster spots for the position.
Defensively, Mike Danna is set as a starting defensive end, with Chris Jones and George Karlaftis also in key positions. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo typically avoids playing rookies, but it seems two defensive linemen may see notable playing time this season.
Head coach Andy Reid commented on the roster dynamics, indicating that important decisions will come as the team trims down players leading to the regular season. As the Chiefs gear up for their initial game, fans are eager to see how the depth chart evolves.
Recent Posts
- Dominik Mysterio Claims Victory at SummerSlam Against A.J. Styles
- Bobby Witt Jr. Leads Sunday MLB Home Run Betting Odds
- Kansas City Chiefs Release Unofficial Preseason Depth Chart
- Dominik Mysterio Gears Up for SummerSlam Title Defense
- Raquel Rodriguez Adapts Style Following Criticism from Kevin Nash
- Congressman Flood Hosts Town Hall at University of Nebraska-Lincoln
- Khachanov Outlasts Ruud to Reach Canadian Open Quarter-finals
- Belize Unveils NDC 3.0 to Strengthen Climate Action Efforts
- Bryce Harper’s Odd Handshake Becomes Viral Sensation During Game
- Naomi Retains Title in Thrilling SummerSlam Triple Threat Match
- Aída Cuevas’ Daughter Cancels Wedding to Coach Boris Stern
- Kentucky Distilleries Face Bankruptcy Amid Economic Struggles
- Phillies Edge Tigers with Sánchez’s Eight Innings of Dominance
- Michigan Football Faces Challenges in Secondary and Special Teams
- Yankees Eyeing Star Infielder Luis Arráez This Offseason
- Impact of TV Show Renewals and Upcoming Premieres for Summer 2025
- Trump Deploys Nuclear Submarines Amid Medvedev’s Provocative Statements
- Red Sox Prospect Jhostynxon Garcia Named Player of the Week
- Roman Reigns and LA Knight Spotted Backstage at Monday Night RAW
- Exciting MLB Trade Deadline Sees Major Player Movements