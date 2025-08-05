Kansas City Chiefs Release Unofficial Preseason Depth Chart

Kansas City, MO — The Kansas City Chiefs have released their first unofficial depth chart ahead of the preseason, which begins Saturday, August 9. The Chiefs will face another team at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

This depth chart is unofficial and will likely change throughout the preseason. The starting positions listed include wide receivers Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, and Hollywood Brown, with JuJu Smith-Schuster and Skyy Moore also expected to play significant roles.

Last year, Kingsley Suamataia was listed as the starting left tackle, and he retains that position this preseason. While Jaylon Moore has been rotated in at left tackle during training camp, Suamataia is considered the primary option. The depth at wide receiver appears strong, with the chart indicating seven potential roster spots for the position.

Defensively, Mike Danna is set as a starting defensive end, with Chris Jones and George Karlaftis also in key positions. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo typically avoids playing rookies, but it seems two defensive linemen may see notable playing time this season.

Head coach Andy Reid commented on the roster dynamics, indicating that important decisions will come as the team trims down players leading to the regular season. As the Chiefs gear up for their initial game, fans are eager to see how the depth chart evolves.