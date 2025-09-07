Kansas City Current Aims to Extend Unbeaten Streak Against Bay FC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Sept. 5, 2025) – The Kansas City Current, currently holding a record of 15 wins, 2 losses, and 1 draw, look to maintain their remarkable 11-match unbeaten streak when they face Bay FC this Saturday, Sept. 6. The game, part of Week 19 of the 2025 National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) regular season, will kick off at 9 p.m. CT (7 p.m. PT) in San Jose, California, at PayPal Park.

This matchup comes after Kansas City clinched a spot in the playoffs last week with a 2-0 victory over North Carolina Courage at CPKC Stadium. This marks the first time this season a team has secured a playoff berth with eight regular season games still to be played, matching a record set by Orlando last year.

Head coach Vlatko Andonovski celebrated reaching the playoffs for the seventh time in his career, matching the league record for most playoff appearances. The Current has previously reached the championship match in 2022 and the semifinals in 2024.

When it comes to their history against Bay FC, the Current has dominated all three past meetings with a combined score of 10-3. In their last encounter on May 11, Kansas City won decisively, 4-1, with standout performances from Bia Zaneratto and Temwa Chawinga. This Saturday will mark the Current’s second visit to PayPal Park, where they previously secured a 1-0 win in October 2024.

The Current is enjoying a commanding lead at the top of the NWSL table, boasting 46 points and a 14-point margin ahead of second-place Washington Spirit. Remarkably, this total represents the most points recorded through 18 matches in NWSL history.

This season, Kansas City’s offensive prowess has been notable, with ten players contributing to 36 goals. The team has demonstrated a strong performance in the first half, scoring 23 of those goals early on. Additionally, they set an NWSL record for winning multiple-goal matches with their 11th win recently.

Milestones are on the horizon for the Current, including defender Hailie Mace approaching her 100th appearance and coach Vlatko Andonovski nearing his 100th win. The team also seeks to set a new record for consecutive minutes without conceding, currently standing at 542 minutes.

In personnel news, goalkeeper Clare Gagne will miss the remainder of the season due to a head injury sustained during training. The Current has signed Tyler McCamey to fill her position as a replacement.

Fans can watch the match on ION, with additional coverage available on local channels and the KC Current App. Tickets for the upcoming 2025 NWSL playoffs will go on sale starting Sept. 8.