Kansas City Current Clinches NWSL Playoff Spot with Victory

KANSAS CITY, MO (Aug. 30, 2025) – The Kansas City Current secured a place in the 2025 NWSL Playoffs on Saturday night, defeating the North Carolina Courage 2-0 at CPKC Stadium. This victory marks the first playoff berth clinched in the league this season.

The Current, holding a record of 15-2-1 and 46 points, matched last year’s Orlando team for the fastest playoff spot earned, with eight regular-season games remaining. This is the third playoff appearance in franchise history for the Current, including back-to-back seasons.

Defender Izzy Rodriguez opened the scoring in the 31st minute with a long-range shot that found the bottom left corner of the net. Midfielder Lo’eau LaBonta followed up with a penalty goal just 10 minutes later, cementing their lead at halftime.

Head coach Vlatko Andonovski praised the team’s focus, stating, “Our goal is to come out as a group and be the best that we can possibly be every game we play.” The Current remains unbeaten at home this season and set a club record of 542 consecutive minutes without allowing a goal.

Goalkeeper Lorena achieved her league-leading 10th clean sheet of the season during the match, tying the NWSL record for quickest to double-digit shutouts. She made crucial saves early on, including a remarkable diving effort against Ashley Sanchez’s long-range attempt.

As the game progressed, Kansas City showcased their attacking skills with a well-executed counterattack leading to the penalty awarded to LaBonta. This goal marked her 20th career regular-season goal for the Current.

The Current has outscored opponents 23-1 in the first halves of games this season, showing dominance from the start. With their performance, they remain one win shy of tying the franchise record for wins in a season.

After Saturday’s game, Kansas City will face Bay FC in California on September 6, as they continue their pursuit of postseason success under the bright lights of the upcoming NWSL Championship.