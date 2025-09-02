Sports
Kansas City Current Clinches NWSL Playoff Spot with Victory
KANSAS CITY, MO (Aug. 30, 2025) – The Kansas City Current secured a place in the 2025 NWSL Playoffs on Saturday night, defeating the North Carolina Courage 2-0 at CPKC Stadium. This victory marks the first playoff berth clinched in the league this season.
The Current, holding a record of 15-2-1 and 46 points, matched last year’s Orlando team for the fastest playoff spot earned, with eight regular-season games remaining. This is the third playoff appearance in franchise history for the Current, including back-to-back seasons.
Defender Izzy Rodriguez opened the scoring in the 31st minute with a long-range shot that found the bottom left corner of the net. Midfielder Lo’eau LaBonta followed up with a penalty goal just 10 minutes later, cementing their lead at halftime.
Head coach Vlatko Andonovski praised the team’s focus, stating, “Our goal is to come out as a group and be the best that we can possibly be every game we play.” The Current remains unbeaten at home this season and set a club record of 542 consecutive minutes without allowing a goal.
Goalkeeper Lorena achieved her league-leading 10th clean sheet of the season during the match, tying the NWSL record for quickest to double-digit shutouts. She made crucial saves early on, including a remarkable diving effort against Ashley Sanchez’s long-range attempt.
As the game progressed, Kansas City showcased their attacking skills with a well-executed counterattack leading to the penalty awarded to LaBonta. This goal marked her 20th career regular-season goal for the Current.
The Current has outscored opponents 23-1 in the first halves of games this season, showing dominance from the start. With their performance, they remain one win shy of tying the franchise record for wins in a season.
After Saturday’s game, Kansas City will face Bay FC in California on September 6, as they continue their pursuit of postseason success under the bright lights of the upcoming NWSL Championship.
Recent Posts
- South Carolina Beats Virginia Tech 24-11 in Season Opener
- Kansas City Current Clinches NWSL Playoff Spot with Victory
- Former Heavyweight Boxer Joe Bugner Dies at Age 75
- Texas Tech Booster Launches Ad Push to Save College Sports
- Lynx Clinch WNBA Regular Season Title with 94-70 Victory
- Key NFL Injuries to Watch as Season Begins
- Rare Aurigid Meteor Shower Peaks This Weekend
- Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Massachusetts and Rhode Island
- NFL Second-Generation Players Shaping New Season
- Ryan Clark’s Awkward Encounter with Aaron Rodgers at Steelers Training Camp
- Dr. Mehmet Oz Discusses Medicaid Reforms with Lara Trump
- Maryland Lottery Results for August 31, 2025: Daily Drawings
- Orioles Consider Lineup Changes Amid Struggles and Injuries
- Dust Storm Halts Flights at Phoenix Airport, Leaves Thousands Without Power
- Matt Damon’s Elysium to Stream on Starz Starting September 1
- Hugo Rodallega Set for Comeback Against Millonarios After Surgery
- South Tahoe 14U All Stars Celebrate Community Support After Regional Tournament
- J.K. Dobbins vs. RJ Harvey: Fantasy Football Potential for 2025
- Ethan Hawke Reflects on Breakup with Uma Thurman After Two Decades
- Yankees’ Boone Faces Job Pressure After Close Loss to White Sox