Kansas City Current Faces Racing Louisville FC in NWSL Showdown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (July 31, 2025) – The Kansas City Current, current leaders in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), will take on Racing Louisville FC this Friday, August 1, at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. The game is set to kick off at 7 p.m. CT and will be broadcasted on Prime Video with commentary from Lori Lindsey and Mike Watts.

The Current have a record of 11 wins, 2 losses, and no draws, earning 33 points so far this season, while Louisville holds a record of 6 wins, 5 losses, and 2 draws, placing them in seventh position with 20 points. Kansas City’s recent form has been impressive, as they have won 15 of their last 17 league matches, marking a significant milestone in the franchise’s history.

The Current also holds the league’s top goal differential at +19 and has scored a league-leading 29 goals in their first 13 matches. Striker Temwa Chawinga is a key player to watch, currently sitting in second place in the race for the Golden Boot with eight goals this season.

Friday’s match marks the start of the second half of the NWSL season after a mid-season break for international tournaments, during which numerous players from both teams participated in their respective national squads. The Current will aim to maintain their top position in the league as they continue to push for the playoffs.

On the other side, Racing Louisville FC is hoping to build on their successful Women’s Cup campaign, where they secured victory in Brazil. Key players Emma Sears and Savannah DeMelo expressed optimism for the upcoming match and hope to leverage their recent experiences to propel the team forward against a strong Kansas City side.

The Current’s goalkeeper Lorena, known for her impressive performances, will be looking to secure another clean sheet this season. With the stakes high for both teams, this matchup promises to deliver an exciting clash on the field.