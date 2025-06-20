Kansas City Current Honors Juneteenth in Match Against Angel City FC

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (June 19, 2025) – The Kansas City Current aims to extend its winning streak to six games as it hosts Angel City FC on Friday, June 20, at CPKC Stadium. The Current, leading the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) with a record of 10-2-0 and 30 points, will honor Juneteenth during the match, set to kick off at 7 p.m. CT.

The game will be broadcast on Prime Video with Jason Knapp and Lori Lindsey on commentary and Tabitha Turner serving as a sideline reporter. Listeners can tune in for the radio broadcast on 90.9 The Bridge, or catch the action in English, Spanish, or Portuguese via the KC Current App.

CPKC Stadium is the pioneering venue designed specifically for women’s professional sports, where the Current boasts a remarkable record of 21 wins, 1 loss, and 3 draws across all competitions since its opening in 2024. Kansas City remains undefeated at home in the current season, outscoring opponents 38–8 over their last 14 home matches.

Temwa Chawinga, the Current’s forward and last season’s MVP, has contributed significantly to the team’s success. She has been involved in a goal in 16 out of 18 regular season matches played at CPKC Stadium, tallying 21 goal contributions. This season, she currently leads the team with eight goals, putting her in contention for the Golden Boot.

Kansas City’s first-half scoring record is impressive, with 20 of their 28 goals this season coming before halftime. The Current’s high-tempo offense has set the pace in the NWSL, scoring three or more goals in the first half during four home matches.

Angel City FC, currently in 10th place with a 4-5-3 record, is looking to bounce back after a 2-1 loss to North Carolina Courage. The team will need standout performances from players like forward Riley Tiernan, who has seven goals this season and is vying for the Golden Boot alongside Chawinga.

Following the match, Kansas City will host the inaugural Teal Rising Cup on July 12 and 15 at CPKC Stadium, featuring exciting teams from across the league and from Brazil.

In recognition of Juneteenth, fans can expect a variety of community activities and themed merchandise during the game. This is Kansas City’s final home match before a league-wide break, making it a perfect opportunity for fans to come together in celebration and support their team.