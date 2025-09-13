Kansas City Current Prepares for Match Against Washington Spirit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Sept. 12, 2025) – The Kansas City Current, riding a 12-match unbeaten streak, will take on the Washington Spirit this Saturday, Sept. 13, at CPKC Stadium. The match, part of the 2025 NWSL regular season, is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT and is crucial for both teams as they vie for positioning at the top of the league.

The Current currently holds a record of 16 wins, 2 losses, and 1 draw, placing them in first with 49 points, while the Spirit stands second with 10 wins, 4 losses, and 5 draws, totaling 35 points. This match will be the first of a three-match homestand for Kansas City, which has proven to be strong at home this season.

CPKC Stadium has been a fortress for the Current, where they have recorded 25 wins, 1 loss, and 4 draws across all competitions since the stadium opened in March 2024. Kansas City’s recent form has included 17 wins in their last 19 home matches, with the team outscoring opponents by a significant 46-9 margin. Notably, Kansas City is the only team in the league that remains unbeaten at home this year.

In their previous encounter, the Current defeated the Spirit 5-0, a decisive victory that included clean sheets by their defenders. Kansas City’s Lo’eau LaBonta and Temwa Chawinga were key players during their last meeting, contributing significant goals.

Currently leading the NWSL table, Kansas City has set records this season, including 49 points through 19 matches, the most in league history at this stage. With a win or a draw on Saturday, they could become the first team to reach 50 points after just 20 games. Kansas City’s recent performance has put them among the highest-ranked teams globally, with a powerful squad featuring playmakers Hailie Mace and Izzy Rodriguez, both tied for the league lead with five assists.

Meanwhile, the Spirit enters the match with an improved offense, bolstered by the performances of players like Trinity Rodman, who is returning from injury after a strong outing against Seattle Reign FC. Washington has extended its unbeaten streak to seven matches, and they’ll be looking to challenge Kansas City’s dominant form.

The match will be broadcast on ION, with local radio commentary available on 90.9 The Bridge, making it accessible in multiple languages including English, Spanish, and Portuguese.

Kansas City fans can also look forward to various community events surrounding the match, emphasizing the importance of local engagement. With playoffs on the horizon, the Current’s performance on Saturday will be a key indicator of their standing as the NWSL season progresses.