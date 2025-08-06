Kansas City Faces Air Quality Advisory Due to Wildfire Smoke

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued an air quality advisory for Friday and Saturday due to smoke from wildfires burning in Canada.

The smoke is expected to affect air quality in central and eastern Kansas, where health officials predict the Air Quality Index will range from moderate to unhealthy at times over the next 48 hours.

Wes Peery from KSHB 41 Weather detailed the situation, explaining that the regions impacted should take precautions, especially those with health concerns.

Healthy individuals are advised to limit or avoid strenuous outdoor activities, while those with underlying health conditions should consider staying indoors to protect themselves from the effects of the smoke.

Symptoms like chest pain, chest tightness, shortness of breath, or severe fatigue may occur as a result of the poor air quality. Residents are urged to stay informed and follow health recommendations during this advisory period.