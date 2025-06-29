Kansas City Faces Heat Today, Storms Expected Tomorrow

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City residents can expect a hot day today, with temperatures reaching highs around 91 degrees. The weather will feature a mix of sun and clouds, but there is also a small chance for isolated pop-up storms in some areas.

As the day progresses, humidity will push the feels-like temperature into the mid to upper 90s, prompting officials to remind everyone to stay hydrated and cool. “It’s important to prepare for the heat, especially if you have outdoor plans this weekend,” a local meteorologist advised.

Better rain chances are anticipated starting late tonight. Scattered showers and storms will develop after midnight, lingering into the first half of Sunday. As the day progresses, the storms could intensify, leading to concerns over damaging winds and flooding.

Sunday has been marked as an Impact Day due to the potential for severe weather. The strongest storms are expected to arrive in the evening, as a cold front moves downward from Nebraska and Iowa.

“The biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts, but flooding is also a concern as many rivers and creeks are already at elevated levels,” said a meteorologist.

Temperatures will drop to 73 degrees overnight as cooler air moves in behind the cold front. Residents can expect a more seasonal high of 86 degrees on Monday, bringing some relief from the heat.

The forecast indicates that while cooler air will prevail early next week, temperatures are set to rise back into the 90s by Wednesday. The upcoming 4th of July appears to be dry, but rain chances may return later in the weekend.