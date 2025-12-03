Kansas State Head Coach Chris Klieman Set to Retire Soon

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State football head coach Chris Klieman is set to retire as early as today, with offensive coordinator Collin Klein expected to take over as the permanent head coach.

The Manhattan Mercury has reported that the coaching transition will be announced this week. While no press conference had been confirmed as of early Wednesday, the change is anticipated to take effect within days.

Klieman, 58, just wrapped up his seventh season with the Wildcats, finishing with a 54-37 record. He notably claimed the Big 12 Championship in 2022. Kansas State is bowl eligible this year, ending the regular season with a 6-6 record.

Before joining Kansas State, Klieman enjoyed a successful stint at North Dakota State, where he led the team to four national titles in five seasons. Klein, 36, has been with Texas A&M as offensive coordinator for the past two seasons before returning to K-State.

As a quarterback at Kansas State, Klein was a key player during the team’s 2012 Big 12 Championship run and was a Heisman Trophy runner-up. His contributions to the program are honored in the Ring of Honor at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

The Wildcats are scheduled for a signing day press conference at 11 a.m. today.