Kansas QB Jalon Daniels Reflects on Journey at Big 12 Media Day

AUSTIN, Texas — Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels made his mark at Big 12 media day, representing his school for the fourth consecutive time. This unique achievement stands out in the era of the NIL and transfer portal, where few athletes can emulate his experience.

“I joked with Commish Brett Yormark, ‘You might as well put up a banner: JD here for four years in a row!’” Daniels said, showcasing the humor and self-awareness he has developed over his years as a quarterback.

Daniels, who hails from Lawndale High in Southern California, graduated in 2020 among a prestigious group of quarterbacks, including Bryce Young and D.J. Uiagalelei. Despite being ranked behind 22 other QBs in California, he remained undeterred and credits his mother, Star, for keeping him grounded during challenging times.

“Honestly, I had perspective even back then. My freshman year humbled me because I saw others excelling while I was still struggling. I couldn’t help but wonder what I was doing wrong,” Daniels said.

His journey wasn’t always smooth. In his sophomore year, a pivotal practice determined whether he would move up to the junior varsity team or remain on the freshman squad. After a tough day, he got into the car feeling defeated. His mother seized the moment, reminding him to stay positive and focused.

“When Jalon is in his head about something, we deal with it right then and there,” Star explained. She emphasized the importance of resilience, encouraging him to find ways to motivate others, even in challenging circumstances.

By the end of that season, Daniels not only made the junior varsity team but also became a key contributor as a sophomore on the varsity squad that competed in the state title. His perseverance paid off, as reflected in his mother’s words: “Do you see what patience and perseverance can get you?”

As a junior, Daniels transferred to Lawndale to improve his prospects after feeling overshadowed by other stars. He committed to Middle Tennessee before ultimately choosing to play for the Kansas Jayhawks.

Since stepping into his role, Daniels led Kansas to significant milestones, including snapping a 56-game road losing streak with a memorable upset against Texas in 2021. He remained a beacon of hope during tough seasons and faced challenges with a positive attitude.

In 2023, after limited play due to an injury, Daniels acknowledged the need for personal growth. “I was trying to do too much instead of focusing on winning the game. I learned to appreciate the journey,” he reflected.

Coach Lance Leipold praised Daniels for his unwavering positivity and work ethic. “He’s just one hell of a kid. He’s humble, hardworking, and never makes excuses,” Leipold said.

Daniels attributes his mental resilience to lessons learned from his mother, who told him, “You never lose; you either win or learn.” He encouraged young athletes, telling them to stay patient and maintain confidence, reflecting on the trials that come with sports.