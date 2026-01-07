Kansas Jayhawks Lose Close Match to UCF in Big 12 Opener

ORLANDO, Fla. – The No. 17 Kansas Jayhawks fell to UCF, 81-75, in their Big 12 Conference opener on Saturday afternoon at Addition Financial Arena. This defeat dropped Kansas to 10-4 for the season and 0-1 in the conference, while UCF improved to 12-1 and 1-0 in the league.

Darryn Peterson led Kansas with a game-high 26 points, marking his first game since December. He was instrumental in the first half, scoring 23 of his points before the break. In just under 23 minutes of play, Peterson made 8 of 17 shots from the field and secured six rebounds.

Melvin Council Jr. contributed significantly for Kansas, scoring all 20 of his points in the second half. He finished the game shooting 80 percent from the field in the final period. The match was tightly contested throughout, with both teams exchanging leads multiple times.

At one point, Kansas trailed by nine points with less than five minutes remaining. However, they rallied and tied the game at 70 with just over three minutes left. A series of pivotal plays then occurred, including a timely bucket by Council that drew Kansas even at 72 with 1:16 left in the game.

UCF responded with a crucial 3-pointer from Jordan Burks and a free throw by Themus Fulks, taking a four-point lead that Kansas could not overcome. Despite a late response with three free throws by Council, Kansas could not reclaim the lead.

UCF’s Riley Kugel sealed the victory with a layup and completed a three-point play to extend the lead to 79-75. Tre White also had a strong performance for Kansas, accumulating 14 points and 11 rebounds, earning his third double-double of the season.

Looking ahead, Kansas will return home to Allen Fieldhouse to host TCU on Tuesday, January 6, at 8 p.m. CT. The matchup will be broadcast on ESPN. It will be an important game as the Jayhawks seek to recover from their recent loss.