Kansas Jayhawks Prepare for Wagner in Key Tune-Up Game

Lawrence, Kansas — The Kansas Jayhawks are set to face the Wagner Seahawks this evening at 6:30 PM CT at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Head coach Lance Leipold views this matchup as the perfect opportunity to build on the momentum from their season-opening victory against Fresno State.

Last week, the Jayhawks defeated Fresno State 31-7, establishing a solid start to the 2025 season. Tonight’s game against Wagner, an FCS team, gives Kansas a chance to improve their record to 2-0 before their significant rivalry game against Missouri next week.

“You got to be sound early in the game, find out what their game plan is going to be, and then go play,” Leipold said. This game is particularly important as it allows the Jayhawks to rest their key players ahead of the more intense competition.

Several sports analysts have made predictions for tonight’s dominant performance by Kansas. Connor Mardian predicts a 35-3 victory, suggesting early substitution to protect key players from injury. Joel Wagler foresees a score of 42-7, believing Kansas will excel across all facets of the game, while Tyler Key estimates a blowout at 55-10, citing the considerable talent gap.

In addition to ensuring a decisive performance, the Jayhawks are cautious of underestimating their opponents. Safety Lyrik Rawls emphasized the importance of staying focused: “We always got to make sure that we don’t take anybody lightly.”

Wagner, coached by Tom Masella, enters the game looking to upset Kansas and secure their first win against an FBS opponent. The Seahawks have several standout players, including defensive lineman Logan Barnes and receiver Teree McDonald, who each aim to make a significant impact.

However, the Jayhawks are favored by 46.5 points according to the latest betting odds. Fans can catch the action streamed on ESPN+ and listen in on the Jayhawk Radio Network.

With significant anticipation and high expectations, both teams are prepared to make their mark tonight in Lawrence.