Kansas Jayhawks Set for Big 12 Opener Against UCF

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The No. 17 Kansas Jayhawks (10-3) will begin their Big 12 basketball season against the UCF Knights (11-1) on Saturday, Jan. 3. The game will take place at Addition Financial Arena and is set to tip off at 1 p.m. Central Time, with coverage on Peacock and NBCSN.

Kansas enters the matchup following a decisive 90-61 victory over Davidson on Dec. 22, marking their fourth consecutive win. Meanwhile, UCF is riding a 10-game winning streak after defeating Florida Atlantic 85-80 on Dec. 23.

Historically, Kansas leads the series against UCF 3-1, having won the last three encounters. The previous matchup took place on March 12, 2025, during the Big 12 Championship, where the Jayhawks triumphed 98-94 in overtime.

Through their first 13 games this season, Kansas is averaging 75.8 points per game while exhibiting a scoring margin of plus-12.5. They also rake in 40.2 rebounds per game with a margin of plus-5.2. The team has a strong presence defensively, leading the Big 12 in three-point defense and blocked shots.

Freshman guard Darryn Peterson highlights the team, averaging 19.3 points per game. Additionally, sophomore center Jackson Bidunga has proven essential, contributing 14.7 points and 9.2 rebounds per game, along with 29 total blocks this season.

That win against Davidson showcased the talent within the team, with senior Melvin Council Jr. recently earning national player of the week honors for scoring a career-high 36 points in the game against NC State on Dec. 3.

Looking ahead, Kansas will face TCU at home on January 6, where they currently hold a 27-4 advantage in the overall series.