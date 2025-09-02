Kansas and Missouri Lottery Results for September 1, 2025

TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Lottery revealed its draw game results for September 1, 2025, providing players with a chance to check if they are winners. The Powerball winning numbers for the day were 08-23-25-40-53, with a Power Play of 3. In additional games, players saw the following results: midday numbers of 1-9-3, evening numbers of 2-7-3, red balls of 16-18, and white balls of 16-22.

The Lucky Lottery results included the sequence 15-18-39-46-47, featuring a Lucky Ball of 02. Furthermore, the Star Ball numbers were 04-10-11-23-32, with a Star Ball of 03 and an ASB of 02. Another draw showed numbers 03-08-15-17-20, with a Cash Ball of 19.

“Feeling lucky?” you may wonder as you review these results. All Kansas Lottery retailers are set to redeem prizes of up to $599. For prizes exceeding this amount, players may submit winning tickets by mail or in person at select lottery offices.

To claim prizes by mail, players need to send a signed lottery ticket along with a completed winner claim form to the Kansas Lottery Headquarters located at 128 N Kansas Avenue, Topeka, KS 66603-3638. Winners can also submit claims in person during the office’s operating hours, which are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Meanwhile, the Missouri Lottery announced its results for the same day. Players hoping for a big win learned the winning Powerball numbers were 01-15-26-48-67 and the Powerball was 19. The Cash Ball numbers included 10-24-27-42-51 with a Cash Ball of 04.

In Missouri, prizes of $600 or less can be redeemed at any Lottery retailer. For larger prizes, winners can claim their rewards either by mail or in person at regional offices. To claim a prize by mail, players must fill out a Missouri Lottery winner claim form, sign their winning ticket, and enclose a copy of their government-issued photo ID.

Claims can be sent to Ticket Redemption, Missouri Lottery, P.O. Box 7777, Jefferson City, MO 65102-7777. For in-person claims, players are encouraged to contact the lottery’s headquarters or regional offices to confirm hours and the need for appointments. Check the Missouri Lottery’s website for additional instructions and forms.