Politics
Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson Joins 2026 Gubernatorial Race
TOPEKA, Kansas (AP) — Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson officially announced his candidacy for governor on Sunday, adding his name to the growing list of Republicans hoping to reclaim the governor’s seat in the 2026 election.
Masterson, a small-business owner, has served as a state senator representing a district in eastern Kansas since 2009 and became Senate president in 2021. His entry follows the narrow victory of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly, who is term-limited and cannot seek re-election.
“I believe it’s time for a change in Kansas leadership,” Masterson said in his announcement. “The people of Kansas deserve a governor who will prioritize their needs and work tirelessly on their behalf.”
As he prepares for the primary, he joins a crowded field that includes Secretary of State Scott Schwab and former Governor Jeff Colyer. Schwab gained attention for his efforts to counter unfounded claims of election fraud, while Colyer, who briefly held the governorship after Sam Brownback resigned in 2018, has a track record of running for the office.
Colyer previously failed to advance past the primary in the 2018 gubernatorial race and dropped out of the 2022 contest due to prostate cancer.
The Republican Party is eager to retake the governorship in a state that typically leans GOP, and Masterson’s vast experience in state politics may bolster his campaign.
This election cycle is expected to be competitive, with various factions within the party having different priorities, and Masterson aims to unite them as he moves forward.
Recent Posts
- Excitement Builds as Boca Juniors Faces Atlético Tucumán in Copa Argentina
- Yankees Explore Three-Team Trade for Key Infield Help
- Santos and Internacional Clash in Crucial Brasileirao Match
- Alijah Arenas Recovers and Commits to USC After Near-Fatal Crash
- Wilmington Series Hightown Returns to Netflix After Year-Long Hiatus
- Red Sox Eye Trade Moves as Deadline Approaches
- Sean Strickland Suspended Indefinitely After MMA Altercation in Las Vegas
- Santos Faces Internacional in Tense Brasileirao Clash Tonight
- Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis Reflect on Their Connection
- Frank Fabra Returns as Boca Juniors Faces Atlético Tucumán
- Taylor Rooks Shares Stunning Wedding Photos with NBA Stars
- Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Celebrate Long-Lasting Love at Film Festival
- Texas Father Deployed to Frontlines After Moving Family to Russia
- Twins Consider Trading Harrison Bader Before Deadline
- Phillies’ Sánchez Dominates Red Sox in Historic Catcher’s Interference Win
- Sydney Chandler Absent from ‘Alien: Earth’ Cover Shoot Amid Health Issues
- Scottie Scheffler Leads The Open Championship After Two Rounds
- Packers Report Record Revenue Ahead of President’s Retirement
- Skaneateles Lake Swimmer Completes 16-Mile Challenge in 9 Hours
- XRP Surges as U.S. House Discusses Crypto Legislation