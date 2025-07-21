Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson Joins 2026 Gubernatorial Race

TOPEKA, Kansas (AP) — Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson officially announced his candidacy for governor on Sunday, adding his name to the growing list of Republicans hoping to reclaim the governor’s seat in the 2026 election.

Masterson, a small-business owner, has served as a state senator representing a district in eastern Kansas since 2009 and became Senate president in 2021. His entry follows the narrow victory of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly, who is term-limited and cannot seek re-election.

“I believe it’s time for a change in Kansas leadership,” Masterson said in his announcement. “The people of Kansas deserve a governor who will prioritize their needs and work tirelessly on their behalf.”

As he prepares for the primary, he joins a crowded field that includes Secretary of State Scott Schwab and former Governor Jeff Colyer. Schwab gained attention for his efforts to counter unfounded claims of election fraud, while Colyer, who briefly held the governorship after Sam Brownback resigned in 2018, has a track record of running for the office.

Colyer previously failed to advance past the primary in the 2018 gubernatorial race and dropped out of the 2022 contest due to prostate cancer.

The Republican Party is eager to retake the governorship in a state that typically leans GOP, and Masterson’s vast experience in state politics may bolster his campaign.

This election cycle is expected to be competitive, with various factions within the party having different priorities, and Masterson aims to unite them as he moves forward.