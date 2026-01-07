Kansas Star Darryn Peterson Leaves Game Early Due to Injury

ORLANDO, Fla. — Darryn Peterson‘s return to the court for the No. 17 Kansas Jayhawks was brief, as he left the game early due to ongoing leg issues during their matchup against UCF on Saturday. The Jayhawks ultimately fell to the Golden Knights, 81-75.

Peterson, who had missed the previous two games due to cramps and seven games earlier in the season due to a hamstring injury, scored 26 points, with 23 of them coming in the first half. However, after about 23 minutes of play, he exited with more than 10 minutes left in the game with the score tied at 59-59.

“I thought he looked pretty darn good,” Kansas coach Bill Self said. “That’s been a concern that his legs feel differently in the second half. If I could have played him less in the first half, would he have been more available in the second half? I think the answer is yes.”

Peterson’s absence turned crucial as the Jayhawks managed only three points in the next six minutes after he left the game, allowing UCF to pull ahead by nine before Kansas responded to tie the score again.

Teammates recognized what Peterson brings to the team when he is healthy. “He is definitely a killer,” one teammate said. “When he’s on the floor, we’re definitely scoring.”

Despite a successful start to the season when he averaged nearly 19 points per game, Peterson has struggled to maintain consistent playtime due to injuries. His performance against UCF has raised questions about his fitness heading into the next game. Kansas will host TCU on Tuesday, and Peterson’s availability remains uncertain as the team aims for a comeback.