Entertainment
Kanye West’s Former Assistant Escalates Lawsuit with New Sexual Assault Allegations
Los Angeles, CA — Lauren Pisciotta, Kanye West‘s former assistant, has escalated her lawsuit, making serious allegations of sexual assault, coercion, and sex trafficking against the rapper. The amended complaint was filed on July 8, 2025.
Pisciotta claims that during her employment from July 2021 to October 2022, West forced her into various non-consensual sexual situations, including unwanted oral sex and inappropriate touching. She alleges that he offered career advancement in exchange for compliance, creating an environment of fear and manipulation.
Initial legal proceedings began in June 2024, focusing on sexual harassment and wrongful termination. However, Pisciotta’s allegations intensified in late 2024 when she accused West of drugging her at a Los Angeles studio session with Sean “Diddy” Combs. The latest amendments to her lawsuit introduce allegations of oral rape and psychological coercion, making it a more serious case.
Pisciotta’s lawsuit further claims she was isolated and threatened by West, who allegedly locked her in rooms and pressured her to wear revealing clothing. There are also claims of stalking after their professional relationship ended, including accusations that West moved into her apartment complex and coerced her to drive to Florida.
In a statement, West’s legal team has vehemently denied the allegations, labeling them as “extortion” and “blackmail.” They assert that Pisciotta is fabricating a narrative to gain financial benefit and damage West’s reputation.
Pisciotta is seeking a jury trial, requesting damages for emotional distress, loss of income, and punitive compensation. This case contributes to the growing list of litigation in the entertainment industry involving sexual harassment and abuse of power.
Legal experts suggest that the charges of sexual trafficking could prompt further investigations and potential criminal charges. The outcome of this high-profile case may have significant repercussions for West’s career and public image.
