Kanye West’s Mental Health Explored in New Documentary

LOS ANGELES, CA – A new documentary titled In Whose Name? is set to reveal the tumultuous journey of rapper Kanye West, also known as Ye. Directed by 18-year-old filmmaker Nico Ballesteros, the film showcases over six years of intimate footage depicting West’s struggles with mental health and the strains on his personal life.

The documentary, which will hit around 1,000 theaters on September 19, takes viewers into West’s world as he deals with the collapse of his marriage and controversial statements. At the teaser’s start, West openly states, “I’m off my meds for five months now,” prompting a distressed Kim Kardashian to respond, “Your personality was not like this a few years ago!”.

As the trailer progresses, West expresses his feelings of despair, saying, “I would rather be dead than be on medication… either they destroy me or I destroy it…” Ballesteros’s documentary aims to capture a genuine portrait of West, blending moments of brilliance with deep personal turmoil.

According to the film’s synopsis, Ballesteros’ journey transitioned from mere observation to a profound exploration of mental illness. “The camera never blinks as Ye speaks candidly about living with bipolar disorder, offering rare insight into the realities of mental illness and its impact on identity,” reads the description.

Ballesteros, who hails from Orange County, CA, began his filmmaking career at age 8. He described the process of capturing West’s life as an interplay of perspective. “Maybe that’s why we understood each other without saying much,” he said. “I was able to fade into the background, stay present, the camera always rolling, catching moments outside the public performance.”

Producer Simran A. Singh praised the documentary’s raw nature, stating, “This film presents a raw and often unsettling portrait, without commentary or conclusion, leaving viewers to interpret the events for themselves.” As the production notes explain, the film’s title reflects on public idolatry and the deeper search for meaning in the narrative.

Ballesteros not only directed but also produced and edited the film, while others like Jack M. Russell and Justin Staple were involved as editors. In Whose Name? signifies an important entry into the documentary realm, focusing on mental health and celebrity, a subject that continues to resonate with many.