Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori Turns Heads with New Polaroid Shoot

Los Angeles, CA — Bianca Censori, wife of rapper Kanye West, recently showcased her modeling skills through a series of Polaroid selfies taken by West himself. Censori posted the images on her Instagram account on Saturday, July 5, expressing her creativity with the caption, “shot by @Ye.”

The 30-year-old model posed on a beige carpet in front of an oversized window adorned with sheer curtains. In the photographs, she wore a see-through tube top paired with a nude bikini and nude heels, complemented by her blown-out blonde wig featuring front bangs. Each shot highlighted her toned physique and featured different poses.

This photoshoot comes shortly after Censori gained attention for wearing a unique string bikini made of candy during a visit to a music studio in Brooklyn, New York, on June 21. According to reports, West designed the edible outfit but had to convince Censori to wear it after she initially hesitated.

West has reportedly invested over $400,000 into curating outfits for Censori, with the aim of making her the “sexiest woman alive.” His approach has raised eyebrows about the level of control he asserts over her public image.

Since their marriage in December 2022, West has openly praised Censori’s willingness to comply with his creative vision. In a post on X in May, he called her a “good woman” who adheres to his direction without regard for public opinion.

West, known for his outspokenness, defended Censori’s bold fashion choices earlier this year when she dropped her black fur coat on the red carpet, drawing mixed reactions from the audience. He stated, “Every single b—- on the planet wishes they had her bravery, body, platform and access to money and a husband that supported their personal expression.”