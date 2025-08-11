Kanye West’s YEEZY Store Reopens After Controversy

Los Angeles, CA — Kanye West’s YEEZY store is back online after being temporarily shut down by Shopify for selling merchandise featuring swastika symbols. The store went offline on Tuesday morning, prompting a wave of backlash from advocacy groups and customers.

The controversial T-shirts drew quick condemnation due to their connection to Nazi Germany and white supremacist ideologies. A Shopify representative stated that the store did not adhere to ‘real business practices,’ violating the platform’s terms of service, according to reports from PRIMETIMER.

This event coincided with a recently aired 30-second advertisement for YEEZY during the Super Bowl. West filmed the ad himself in a dentist’s office and simply directed viewers to the store’s website. The ad sparked additional criticism amid West’s contentious posts on social media platform X, where he has over 32 million followers.

The backlash intensified after advocacy groups like the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) called for swift action to remove the merchandise. The store’s listings remained online for over a day before Shopify intervened and removed the items.

After the incident, West’s talent agency, 33& West, ended their partnership, citing his recent controversial remarks. Previously, the rapper faced similar consequences; Major talent agency CAA dropped him in 2022 over alleged antisemitic comments.

The YEEZY store has since relaunched with a significantly lower price range and fewer products. Customers can now find YEEZY Slides priced at $20, and no item exceeds $100. This marks a stark change from the previously higher price tags associated with West’s merchandise.

The reopening of the store signals a shift for West’s brand during a period of heightened public scrutiny and criticism. This new strategy involves offering a more limited selection at much-reduced prices, reflecting a cautious approach following the backlash.