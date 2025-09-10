Karan Aujla Opens Up About Food Memories on Curly Tales

Mumbai, India — Karan Aujla, a leading figure in the Punjabi music scene, shared heartfelt memories and culinary experiences in a recent episode of Curly Tales’ Sunday Brunch with Kamiya Jani. Known for his chart-topping songs, Aujla took a break from the spotlight to talk about food, love, and nostalgia.

During the episode, Aujla reminisced about his favorite childhood dishes, particularly those made by his late mother. He humorously confessed that while he could eat two or three servings of chole, four parathas were more his style. The conversation shifted when he mentioned his mother’s gobi and paneer parathas, describing them as unmatched.

“Not the exact taste, but the feels… those I remember,” Aujla said, capturing the essence of his memories. He also spoke fondly of bhindi (okra) and arbi (colocasia), simple dishes that held a special place in his heart as his mother’s best sukhi sabzis.

The meal featured classic Mumbai street food, including misal pav, vada, bhel puri, and aloo tikki chaat, presenting a stark contrast to his Punjabi upbringing. The variety added a layer of excitement to his discussions about spicy chhole bhature and a mother’s comforting touch.

Aujla’s love for food extends beyond nostalgia. He revealed that he doesn’t crave Indian food while in India, but rather when he’s traveling abroad. He compared the sweetness of butter chicken in Canada to its authentic version back home, emphasizing his preference for Indian food in India.

Moreover, Aujla shared his culinary skills, detailing how he makes tawa chicken. In Vancouver, he enjoyed cooking for friends, often following online recipes, but humorously mentioned his struggle to remember them.

“Whenever you cook something with love, chahe vo khana ho ya gaana ho, it always turns out good,” he stated, underscoring his passion for both cooking and music.

Despite his success, Aujla’s childhood was marked by tragedy, having lost both parents at just nine years old. Their influence remains a source of strength for him, especially when he’s on stage. “Every time I’m about to perform, I question myself, but their presence pushes me,” he reflected.

To explore more of Aujla’s journey and future projects, viewers can watch the full episode available on the Curly Tales app.