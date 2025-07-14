Karaoke Drama Unfolds in Latest Episode of ‘And Just Like That…’

NEW YORK, NY — The latest episode of ‘And Just Like That…’ aired on Thursday, stirring excitement among fans with unexpected plot twists and lively party scenes. The seventh episode of the third season featured Charlotte‘s karaoke birthday bash, sparking intriguing dynamics among the characters.

In this episode, Carrie Bradshaw spends time with her neighbor and struggles with her writing, while her friends dive into their own dramas. Seema flirts with Adam, a hunky landscaper, who turns out to have romantic intentions for her. As tension unfolds, an enlightening moment takes place when Adam serenades Seema during karaoke with a rendition of ‘Bette Davis Eyes.’

“I ended things with my girlfriend when I smelled your perfume for the first time,” Adam tells Seema, showing off the chemistry they’ve developed. Despite Seema’s initial resistance, they share a passionate kiss in a cab, indicating a possible new romance.

Charlotte’s party showcases a light-hearted atmosphere, complete with Miranda purchasing a karaoke machine. “It was cheaper than renting it, and I love that everyone should celebrate,” she exclaims. Meanwhile, her choice of attire—a shimmery one-shoulder jumpsuit—add flair to the event.

Throughout the celebration, significant moments arise, including a duet by Bitsy and Anthony’s boyfriend that enlivens the room. Their energetic performance of ‘Shallow’ highlights the fun nature of the gathering, leaving fans yearning for an invite of their own. “This party actually does seem extremely fun, and I’m pissed I wasn’t invited,” remarks one viewer.

Meanwhile, Carrie faces the complexity of her longtime relationship with Aidan. It becomes clear that old flames and unresolved emotions linger, especially when Miranda reminds her of the intricacies surrounding the relationship.

In conclusion, the episode balances drama and humor, reflecting the beloved essence of ‘Sex and the City’ while paving new storylines for those involved. Viewers now question: Will Seema and Adam’s romance flourish?