Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Bring Fun to Photoshoot with Lip Sync Clip

LOS ANGELES, California — The Kardashian-Jenner sisters reunited for a lively behind-the-scenes video during a recent photoshoot, showing off their lip-sync skills. On Thursday, Aug. 7, the family matriarch Kris Jenner and her daughters, including Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, Kylie, and Kendall, entertained fans with a fun clip.

The video featured the sisters mouthing the words, “Oh my God, I’m turning into my mother,” dressed in chic black outfits. The clip concluded with Kris giving a playful smile to the camera as a voice echoed, “Good.” The playful moment was shared with a caption that expressed affection for their mother.

Fans quickly praised Kris for her impeccable style and strong work ethic in the comments. One fan noted, “Being another Kris Jenner is such a compliment because she is the boss of all bosses and a queen.”

Kris, now 69, is a mother of six, including son Rob Kardashian, 38. With busy schedules, sightings of the entire Kardashian-Jenner family together are rare. In 2022, Kim reflected on their hard work, saying, “We work our asses off — and lucky us. We don’t have to sing, dance.”

In addition to the recent photoshoot, Kris, Khloé, and Kylie were spotted together in Venice in late June, sharing glimpses of their time preparing for the festivities with glam sessions and family bonding.

Khloé also hosted a color run event in July, eagerly participating with her children and nieces. Sharing a joyful post about the event, she wrote, “Color Run 2025, mine and True’s 3rd year doing the color run. This year we got some more recruits and we couldn’t have been happier!”

Kylie Jenner also shared a personal glimpse of her day on set, revealing her excitement about working with her family. She described the experience as “the best part,” reinforcing the close bond among the siblings.

As the family continues working on their Hulu series, “The Kardashians,” fans eagerly anticipate more fun and lighthearted moments.