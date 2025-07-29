Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Propel Capri Pants Trend

West Hollywood, CA — The Kardashian-Jenner family is once again setting fashion trends, this time with a resurgence of capri pants. On July 24, Kendall Jenner was spotted at a celebrity hotspot in all-black attire that included calf-length capris. Her outfit choice symbolizes the growing popularity of this summer staple.

During her outings, including recent appearances in Venice and Paris, Jenner paired her capris with sleek, stylish tops and fashionable accessories. On one occasion, she donned ivory satin trousers with a matching black sweater, later changing into a high-neck tank top. The tank top featured a subtle sheen that elevated her off-duty look.

Additionally, Jenner completed her ensemble with leather accessories, choosing a brown shoulder bag from The Row that complements her chic style. The bag, in a rich Cognac shade, showcases the accordion-like silhouette she favors, aligning with her burgeoning collection from the brand.

Fans have noticed Jenner’s affinity for capris, prompting her sisters to join the trend. On July 23, Khloé Kardashian sported a similar look, pairing dark capris with a pinstripe button-down shirt.

As the Kardashians effectively endorse fashion pieces, capri pants are finding their place as a prominent fixture in this summer’s wardrobe, drawing attention from fans and fashion enthusiasts alike. With the endorsement of prominent figures like the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, the capri pant may see a significant revival this season.