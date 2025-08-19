Kardashians Redefine Naked Dressing on Private Jet

Los Angeles, CA — Kim Kardashian pushed the boundaries of fashion on August 18, 2025, by sharing a daring look on her Instagram. The beauty mogul showcased her take on naked dressing while on a private jet with her sister Khloé Kardashian and La La Anthony.

In a post captioned “When in Korea,” Kim posed in a set of transparent pantyhose that showed off her bare skin. The photo featured her in a striking combination of an oversized, midi-length brown furry coat embellished with crystals and a completely sheer bodycon look underneath.

To maintain some modesty, Kim strategically positioned her legs to avoid any wardrobe malfunctions. In a stylish mirror selfie, she revealed her torso, decorated with artfully drawn black lines covering her nipples. The aesthetic photos captured her unique style from various angles.

Completing her look, Kim leaned into a retro vibe with a cherry red lipstick instead of her usual nude. Her dark hair was neatly pulled back into a sleek middle-parted bun, topped off with one of her Skims face wraps and oversized black sunglasses.

La La Anthony joined the daring fashion conversation by appearing to go topless under her plunging black leather coat, accentuating her look with a dark brown version of the sheer tights. Khloé Kardashian complemented her sister’s bold style with oversized sunglasses, a fluffy white coat, and a white top underneath.