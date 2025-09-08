Karen Holmes Ward to Retire After 40 Years at WCVB

BOSTON — Veteran broadcast journalist Karen Holmes Ward, who has dedicated over 40 years to telling the stories of Black Boston, will retire later this month, WCVB-TV officials announced last week. Her departure marks the end of an era characterized by storytelling, advocacy, and community engagement.

Holmes Ward has served as both director of public affairs and community service, and as the host and executive producer of WCVB’s award-winning program, “CityLine.” Station officials have described her as a “legendary public affairs leader and community activist.”

In her retirement announcement, Holmes Ward expressed her gratitude, saying, “WCVB has been more than a workplace — it’s been a home, a platform, and a calling.”

Andrew Vrees, president and general manager of WCVB, praised Holmes Ward’s commitment to “thoughtful, inclusive journalism,” calling her “an essential voice” at the station and in the community. “She has made WCVB stronger and our communities better,” Vrees stated.

Throughout her career, Holmes Ward has focused on highlighting the voices and achievements of communities of color in the Boston area. Under her leadership, “CityLine” has received numerous accolades, including Associated Press and Emmy awards.

“I’ve had the extraordinary opportunity to tell the stories that matter — stories that reflect the vibrancy, resilience, and richness of our city’s communities of color,” Holmes Ward said. “It has been a profound privilege to celebrate the people and cultures that make Boston so dynamic and diverse.”

Aside from her work on “CityLine,” she has also spearheaded significant public affairs initiatives at WCVB, championing civil engagement, education, and equity. Holmes Ward holds degrees from Boston University and has received honorary doctorates from three institutions.

Her impact in the industry was further recognized in 2018 when she was inducted into the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame, along with receiving the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences ‘Silver Circle’ Award for Lifetime Achievement. Holmes Ward’s retirement is a loss to the Boston media landscape, marking the end of a notable chapter in local journalism.