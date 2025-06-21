Karen Read Acquitted of Murder in Death of Officer John O’Keefe

DEDHAM, Mass. — After days of deliberations, a jury acquitted Karen Read of charges related to the death of her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, during a blizzard in 2022. The jury delivered its verdict in Norfolk Superior Court after considering severe accusations against Read, including second-degree murder and manslaughter while under the influence.

On January 29, 2022, prosecutors alleged that Read, 45, backed her SUV into O’Keefe and left him to die outside a Canton home where he had attended an afterparty following a night of drinking. The defense argued O’Keefe was fatally assaulted inside the home, owned by a retired police officer, before his body was placed on the front lawn.

Following the verdict, Read expressed gratitude to her supporters, stating, “No one has fought harder for justice for John than I have,” citing her commitment to the case over the years. The jury ultimately found her guilty only of a lesser charge of operating under the influence, resulting in one year of probation as a first-time offender.

The defense argued throughout the trial that the prosecution’s case had significant flaws, leading jurors like Paula Prado to feel confident in their decision. “There are too many holes for us to fill,” Prado remarked, emphasizing her belief that the prosecution failed to prove Read’s guilt satisfactorily.

Despite the acquittal, the case left a profound impact on the community, with many expressing mixed emotions about the outcome. Residents of Canton, where the incident occurred, have maintained divided opinions regarding the case, reflecting on the significant attention and controversy it generated over the years.

O’Keefe’s family has not yet publicly commented on the verdict. However, they previously filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Read, which is ongoing.

The case has not only drawn attention for its tragic circumstances but also for alleged police misconduct and investigation issues. As the controversy unfolds, Read’s supporters celebrated outside the courthouse, while others mourned the loss of O’Keefe.