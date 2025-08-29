Karen Read Reflects on Acquittal, Plans Legal Actions

Norfolk, Massachusetts — In a radio interview that aired Thursday, Karen Read spoke about her life since her acquittal in June of killing her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe. Read discussed the possibility of suing the officials behind her failed prosecution, emphasizing the need to share her experiences from two trials.

Read had strong words for Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey and other officials who brought charges against her. “You lost, big time. And you know what you did,” Read said during the nearly 40-minute interview, which included her defense lawyer, Alan Jackson.

Jackson stated, “Nothing is off the table” regarding civil lawsuits. He highlighted challenges involving “qualified immunity,” which protects state officials from litigation. “We’re considering all options,” he added.

In June, a jury acquitted Read of second-degree murder and manslaughter charges, but she was convicted of misdemeanor operating under the influence (OUI). Prosecutors claimed she was intoxicated and intentionally backed her SUV into O’Keefe on January 29, 2022.

Read talked about the personal toll the prosecution took on her life, stating she lost a job she loved and had to sell her house to fund her second trial. Currently, she is living with her parents and still has not retrieved her SUV from the DA’s office.

“I have other things I need to do in terms of illuminating what I’ve seen the last four years,” Read said. She expressed interest in publishing a book to share her story, which she feels has not been told accurately.

Read also reacted to news that actress Elizabeth Banks is set to portray her in a movie. “I have nothing to do with that. It is not authorized by me in any way,” she stated, adding that it is “a shame” she was not consulted.

Jackson echoed her sentiments, emphasizing that Read’s story should be told truthfully. “This is Karen Read’s story to tell. It’s not Hollywood’s story to make up,” he said.

When asked about potential legal compensation, Jackson pointed out the harm done to Read’s reputation due to the allegations. “How much is that worth?” he questioned.