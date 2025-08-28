Kari Lake Ordered to Testify Under Oath in Voice of America Case

Washington, D.C. — A senior federal judge has ordered Kari Lake, a Trump administration official, to answer questions under oath regarding her actions toward Voice of America (VOA). U.S. District Court Judge Royce C. Lamberth stated Lake was “verging on contempt of court” for not complying with orders to disclose her intentions for the federally funded broadcaster.

During a court hearing, Lamberth emphasized that Lake must provide information about VOA and its federal parent agency, the U.S. Agency for Global Media. He required Lake and two aides to testify by September 15, citing their failure to share crucial details about their plans, which may affect the operation of the agency.

One of the aides, Frank Wuco, had previously investigated VOA journalists for alleged bias against Trump. In an emailed response to NPR, Lake dismissed Lamberth’s authority in the matter, claiming district court judges had sometimes overstepped their bounds.

Lake faces lawsuits from VOA’s director, multiple journalists, and various press advocacy groups, highlighting her controversial leadership since her appointment earlier this year. Critics argue she has attempted to dismantle the agency, which broadcasts in 49 languages, reducing its operations dramatically.

According to court documents, recent actions by Lake included suspending employees, attempting to fire VOA’s director, and pushing to secure funding from Congress. Lamberth voiced concerns about these moves and questioned the legality of her decisions, expressing skepticism about her compliance with federal mandates.

Lake’s strategies have drawn scrutiny, especially as she advocates for reduced government size while reportedly eliminating essential broadcasts. She has also been accused of stalling, as the White House did not appoint new advisory panel members required for broadcasting decisions.

The judge has previously ruled against Lake on procedural and substantive grounds, emphasizing that VOA must provide reliable news following federal law. Critics believe Lake’s management has deviated from the original intent of the agency, which was established to deliver accurate news during periods of conflict.

As the litigation continues, the court is set to explore further details regarding Lake’s moves and the implications for Voice of America’s future broadcasts.