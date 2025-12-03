Karl-Anthony Towns Reaffirms Commitment to Knicks Amid Contract Talks

BOSTON — Karl-Anthony Towns stated his intention to remain with the New York Knicks despite ongoing contract discussions which yielded no agreement before the extension deadline on October 20. Towns expressed his enthusiasm for staying with the team, emphasizing the importance of being close to family and fans over financial considerations.

“Hell yeah, hell yeah. I want to stay here,” Towns said. “Obviously get a chance to be home, see my family. It means more than the money, you know. So just to be able to be here with the fans, be with the family. It means a lot. I would like it to continue.”

During the recent extension window, Towns was eligible for a two-year, $150 million extension, but no deal was reached with the Knicks. As per ESPN Front Office Insider Bobby Marks, Towns will be eligible for another extension following the 2026 NBA Finals.

“Me, [team president Leon Rose] and [Senior VP of B-ball operations Gersson Rosas] and everyone, we’re great,” Towns added. “I’ll go have lunch with them right now. We’re good.”

Towns, 30, has at least two years and approximately $110 million left on his current contract, which prohibits him from becoming a free agent until after 2027. Additionally, he holds a $61 million player option for the 2027-28 season that could delay his market entry until 2028.

The Knicks appear to have no urgency to finalize a deal this season, given the length of Towns’ contract. However, discussions regarding his future are expected to gain momentum after the NBA Finals.

As of Tuesday night, Towns was averaging 21.7 points and 11.9 rebounds with a shooting percentage of 44.9, marking a career-low efficiency. He noted the challenges of adapting to head coach Mike Brown’s system and mentioned that he performs better at the center position than at power forward. “It’s just a different place I’m in in our system. Totally different system,” Towns said. “Trying to impact winning as much as possible and I’m happy I’m able to do that so far this year.”