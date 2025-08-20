Karmine Corp Wins Rocket League Championship at Esports World Cup 2025

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – The Esports World Cup 2025 has reached a thrilling climax as Karmine Corp emerged as the champion in the Rocket League division. The event saw the world’s best sixteen teams compete for a $1 million prize pool, attracting significant viewership.

Karmine Corp defeated the home team in a decisive 4-1 victory during the Grand Final. This match, though impressive, was not the most popular of the tournament. That honor went to the Semifinals, where Geekay Esports narrowly triumphed over another strong competitor in a dramatic 3-4 match.

The competition set a new record for viewership, peaking at 230,209 viewers, surpassing the previous year’s event by a notable margin. Average viewership doubled with an increase of nearly 110%. Fans across France and the Arab world rallied behind their teams, contributing to these high numbers.

France’s Karmine Corp stands out as the most popular team in Rocket League. Its owner, Kamel “” Kebir, a well-known Twitch streamer, has played a significant role in the organization’s rise. The enthusiasm from Saudi Arabian organizations reaching the last four also invigorated the match atmosphere, enhancing viewership further.

Viewership statistics revealed a remarkable 180% increase in French viewership since last year, showcasing Karmine Corp’s strong performance and appeal. In contrast, Arabic audiences showed a consistent 165% increase in watch time, driven by support for Geekay Esports.

Team Falcons, another prominent competitor, finished third in this year’s tournament, enough to maintain their lead in the Club Championship standings. Karmine Corp’s victory not only marked their first championship win at this event but also secured France’s dominance in this esports category.

As the Esports World Cup 2025 progresses to its final week, Karmine Corp’s journey serves as a highlight amid fierce competition. The stakes remain high as they compete in additional tournaments, including a final showdown for the Club Championship trophy.