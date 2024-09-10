Politics
Karnataka High Court Hears Petition Against CM Siddaramaiah Over MUDA Scam
The Karnataka High Court is currently hearing a petition from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, challenging the Governor’s approval for investigations into his alleged involvement in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam.
State Advocate-General Shashi Kiran Shetty presented arguments on behalf of the state government, asserting that the Governor could not have authorized the probe without a preliminary report from the relevant investigating agency. Though the Governor possesses the authority to grant approval for inquiries against the Chief Minister, the A-G emphasized that he cannot directly conduct a preliminary inquiry as stipulated in Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
Justice M. Nagaprasanna is presiding over the case, which stems from allegations that Mr. Siddaramaiah exerted undue influence to secure the illegal allotment of 14 plots to his wife, Parvathi. The court examined the A-G’s legal opinion, wherein he referred to a July 2023 ruling indicating that trial courts cannot process private complaints against public servants without proper approval.
Divergent opinions surfaced during the proceedings when the court highlighted inconsistencies in the A-G’s arguments. The A-G maintained that the special court should not have entertained the complainants’ pleas, emphasizing that the Governor needed to seek a preliminary inquiry report before approving any probes against the Chief Minister.
Senior advocate Lakshmy Iyengar, representing one of the complainants, elaborated that Mr. Siddaramaiah held key government positions during the period in question, asserting that his influence led to the improper allotment of land. She noted that the allotment occurred despite a lack of action from MUDA during certain years when Mr. Siddaramaiah was not in office.
Further details presented in court revealed that the actions taken to execute the 2017 resolution for allotting 14 sites to Mr. Siddaramaiah’s wife were conducted without her needing to visit the sub-registrar’s office, which contravenes legal procedures. The hearing has been adjourned until September 12 for further discussions.
