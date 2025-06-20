Entertainment
Karol G Celebrates Latin Culture with Tropicoqueta Album
NEW YORK, NY — Colombian superstar Karol G launched her album “Tropicoqueta” on June 20, celebrating Latin culture.
The inspiration for the album came during a concert in Europe, where Karol saw thousands of Latin fans who traveled far to see her perform. This moment made her realize that her next album would focus on celebrating her roots rather than pursuing global fame.
“It was beautiful to see people holding signs, as it was important for them to have a piece of home so far away,” said Karol in an interview with Billboard Español.
Karol G’s earlier album, “Mañana Será Bonito,” made history in 2023 as the first fully Spanish-language album by a female artist to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. This landmark achievement, coupled with a massive stadium tour, marked a high point in her career. Instead of looking outward for the next steps, she chose to look inward and honor her music and culture.
“Tropicoqueta” features 20 tracks inspired by the sounds and stories of iconic Latina musicians like Rocío Dúrcal and Selena Quintanilla. “This album is a tribute to all the Latin music genres I grew up listening to,” she explained.
The album was produced by Edgar Barrera and explores various Latin American genres such as vallenato, cumbia, and mariachi, with live instrumentation at its core.
“I feel super Latina, like I belong to every place I visit,” Karol added, emphasizing the album’s theme of gratitude and connection to her fans worldwide.
She also shared her experiences creating essential tracks for the album, reflecting on personal challenges and the importance of embracing her identity as a Latina artist.
Karol G’s “Tropicoqueta” is not just an album; it’s a journey through her roots and a celebration of the diverse cultures that shape her music.
