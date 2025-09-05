Karol G to Headline NFL Halftime Show in Brazil on Sept. 5

SÃO PAULO, Brazil – Colombian singer Karol G will perform at the halftime show during the NFL’s first live broadcast on YouTube on Friday, September 5. The event will take place at Corinthians Arena, where the Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the Los Angeles Chargers in a Week 1 matchup.

“I’m so excited to be part of YouTube’s first-ever NFL live broadcast,” Karol G said in a statement. “It’s truly an honor and a moment I’m so proud to be part of.” She shared her enthusiasm for being able to share her music on such a global stage.

Fans who cannot attend the game in person will be able to livestream the action for free on YouTube, with pre-game coverage starting at 7 p.m. ET, followed by kickoff at 8 p.m. ET. Karol G’s performance is highly anticipated, although it remains unclear which songs she will perform.

The announcement of her performance came in August, accompanied by an image of Karol G in a lively outfit holding a football helmet. Fans can catch glimpses of her excitement on social media, including a video where she shares, “I can feel the energy”.

This year’s game in São Paulo marks the NFL’s continued expansion into Brazil. Last season, the Eagles defeated the Packers in the first regular season game played in South America. In this latest matchup, Rich Eisen will serve as the play-by-play commentator along with analyst Kurt Warner, while Stacey Dales covers the sidelines.

As YouTube collaborates with NFL legends and known content creators, they aim to blend traditional sports coverage with a unique fan experience. Tom Grossi, a prominent YouTube creator, expressed his excitement about being able to engage with fans directly during the game.

The November matchup in Brazil is one of seven international games scheduled for the 2025 NFL season. The league hopes to grow its presence in Brazil and tap into its large fan base.