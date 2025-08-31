Karolína Muchová Triumphs Despite Crowd Disturbance at U.S. Open

FLUSHING MEADOWS, N.Y. — Karolína Muchová, the 13th-ranked tennis player in the world, overcame an emotional disturbance during her second-round match at the U.S. Open on Thursday. The Czech player noticed an ex-boyfriend in the stands, causing her to briefly halt play and wipe away tears.

Muchová was serving at 4-1 in the first set when she became visibly upset. After gesturing to the crowd, she took a moment to compose herself before continuing. She later apologized for the delay as she returned to serve. Despite the distraction, Muchová held serve and subsequently won the match against Sorana Cîrstea, with the final score of 7-6(0), 6-7(3), 6-4.

After her victory, Muchová spoke in Czech during the post-match press conference, revealing the situation. “It wasn’t tennis-related,” she explained. “My ex-boyfriend sat down opposite my bench. He sometimes shows up at places where he shouldn’t be. That startled me a bit.” She mentioned that she asked him to leave, but he did not comply immediately, which made it hard for her to focus.

Muchová hadn’t reported this incident to the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) or the United States Tennis Association (USTA) prior to the tournament. Players can ask for individuals to be banned from receiving tickets or credentials. However, much to fans’ relief, Muchová reassured them that she felt safe going forward. “I’m alright. I didn’t make any report and everything is good,” she said after her subsequent match against Linda Nosková.

“I mean, who knows, right?” Muchová replied when asked if she trusted that a similar incident wouldn’t happen again. “Yeah, I feel okay.”

A spokesperson for the USTA emphasized that player safety is a top priority. “Our comprehensive security plan includes protocols for effective risk mitigation. We maintain constant communication with law enforcement agencies,” the spokesperson stated.

This incident parallels past occurrences in tennis, as players like Emma Raducanu have faced similar disruptions. Experts point out that the nature of the sport—with its focus on individual athletes—can make players targets for fixated individuals.

Muchová is set to face the 27th seed Marta Kostyuk in the fourth round of the U.S. Open on Monday.