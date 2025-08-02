Sports
Karrion Kross Discusses WWE Contract Speculations on Battleground Podcast
NEW YORK, NY — Karrion Kross, a prominent WWE Superstar, recently addressed ongoing speculation about his contract status during an appearance on the Battleground podcast. Kross’s current WWE contract reportedly expires in August, raising questions among fans about his future. In the interview, Kross remained reserved about discussing specifics but shared insights into his and his wife, Scarlett‘s, current mindset.
“I don’t think I should talk about any of it right now,” Kross said when asked about the rumors. “But I am hoping that when the time is right, everyone will know what’s going on, including us.” Kross suggested that both he and Scarlett are waiting for clarity as their contract expiration draws nearer.
The speculation around Kross’s status intensified after multiple reports indicated that he and Scarlett had not yet been approached regarding new contracts. Fans have shown significant support for Kross, often rallying to promote his presence on social media with the “We Want Kross” movement, which has contributed to his increased television appearances and merchandise sales.
Kross expressed his commitment to WWE and the fans, stating, “I love WWE. I love the WWE Universe, and I have every intention of giving people what they want, if I’m allowed to.” His words convey a dedication to continue engaging his audience, regardless of how the ongoing negotiations unfold.
In an intriguing twist, Kross hinted at a project he referred to as a “world reveal,” noting that timelines for developments were uncertain. “That all really depends on how things went out over the next 30 days,” he explained.
As SummerSlam approaches and with Kross scheduled to face Sami Zayn on the card, his next moves may be crucial in shaping the future of his wrestling career. The wrestling community is eager to see how the situation evolves, as Kross’s compelling journey continues to unfold.
